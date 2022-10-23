Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The dry weather has been around a bit too long and now that drought has taken hold of the area we could use rain anyway we can get it. We have a couple of fronts in the forecast over the next 7 days. We need about 3-5 ” of rain to get us caught up and we don’t have that expected over the next 7 days but we at least have some drops in the discussion. Temperatures should be near the normal for the daytime highs but below avg overall for the overnight lows as temps will still fall into the 50s most nights. The arctic air we dealt with last week will not be visiting soon. If you want a big cool down you’ll have to wait until at least November.

