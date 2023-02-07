Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The nice weather to start the week will continue for Wednesday. Rain showers and storms return during the day on Thursday. Right now questions remain as to where the front stalls. Storms will be working in from the west but should be losing upper-level support this will reduce severe chances down to very low. A storm or two could be strong with the wind being the primary concern Thursday afternoon/evening. Rain sticks around Thursday night and Friday with the stalled boundary if we have convective precip run over the same areas flash flooding would come to a concern. At the moment severe weather and flooding concerns are on the low side but still possible. Saturday morning showers should be moving out of the area. The cold air will be settling in and a light freeze is possible Saturday night. A quick warm-up will happen to go into next week and we will again watch a cold front for the middle of the week.

