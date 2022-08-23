Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers and storms will remain scattered across the area as the setup stays the same through the rest of the week. We should see more moisture availability for Wednesday through Friday this will likely result in higher rain coverage across the area during these days. Flash Flooding is the main issue with these storms as they can be slow moving and could produce heavy rain over any area very quickly. The tropics have some activity, two areas worth watching but nothing that is set to develop anytime soon both waves have a 20% chance over the next 5 days. We will continue to watch an update as needed on the tropics.

