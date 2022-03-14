Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – a developing low-pressure system from the Southern Plains arrives at our doorstep beginning in the morning. Effective warm-air advection is slated to continue from persistent southeast maritime flow to further moderate the airmass ahead of the approaching surface low. The pressure gradient, large-scale lift, and deep-layer shear (40+ knots) should also increase, thus making the environment favorable for scattered convection. Some storms may be strong to marginally severe within an expected broad cyclonic flow field, though the risk (Marginal – level 1/5) remains confined to most of our FL counties out to the coast. Primary threats would be isolated damaging wind gusts, and perhaps a couple of tornadoes. Instability appears to be the limiting factor as the warm sector looks to stay pinned near the coast and offshore, so mariners should expect a rough day.