PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Overall, we have a pretty quiet week of weather ahead of us. High pressure will give way to sunshine for the next few days. Winds will shift by Wednesday and Thursday, back to the southeast and south. Warmer air and more moisture will flow from the Gulf of Mexico northward. Temperatures will trend upwards as a result.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the 60s. Wednesday, we’ll be in the 70s. Inland highs will reach the low-mid 80s by Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will trend higher too, back into the 40s, 50s and 60s this week.

A cold front will move into the southeast throughout the day Friday and Saturday. In the Panhandle, we’ll expect its arrival Saturday, though a couple pop-up showers will be possible Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms look more likely Saturday as the front moves through our area. There will be very little change in temperatures following the front. The pattern should return to normal for this time of year.