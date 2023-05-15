Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The summer pattern continues this week, we will see a few fronts come in and still this could help increase coverage for a few days and decrease coverage as well. Rain chances will be higher inland for Tuesday vs the coastal areas as the Seabreeze will develop farther inland and keep storms for the most part away from the coast. Wednesday and Thursday a stationary front will be over the area or just off to the north this should allow for numerous storms across the area in the afternoon. Going into the last part of the week the front could end up just to our south and this would take moisture away trending the rain chances down to just a stray pop-up or two. Overall the summer pattern rolls on through the week and through much of next week as well. If we end up on the north side of that front some dry air could help to keep the temps down a few degrees and our overnight lows might return to the mid-60s vs the humid and high dew points in the 70s. Regardless of any relief that is on the way things will be more summer pattern vs anything else as we roll through the month of May.

