Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances will stick with us through the weekend. This is thanks to the flow out of the west and southwest aloft. At the surface, the flow is out of the north and west, bringing lower dew points to us. We will not be able to shake the moisture so we will not get to take advantage of the lower dew points all that much. It will be feeling better outside in the evening and in the morning when temps fall back into the 70s and the dew points in the low 70s and 60s will make it feel just a bit better than it has.

Thursday night temps fall back into the 70s by the morning hours. Flow out of the west will take over and a pop-up shower or storm will be possible. Rain chances go up along the coast in the morning with the land breeze possible to give a shower or storm. The day’s heating will bring scattered storms to the area in the afternoon. We will repeat this weather for Saturday and Sunday as well. Temps climb to the mid-to-upper 80s lows in the lower 70s and upper 60s through the weekend. The next front arrives Sunday night it too will stall to our south and leave a chance at a shower or storm even in its wake. Overall the weather is seasonable for this time of year this is exactly the way the weather should be.