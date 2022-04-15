Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The upper high will be positioned over old Mexico along with an upper low over southeast Canada. The southeast US will be under west-northwest flow through the weekend. Upstream we will be watching a couple of mid-level disturbances. One will spark convection into an MCS overnight in the Mid-South then move south towards our area in the morning. The follow on disturbance will help with the redevelopment of the outflow boundary as it pushes south through the day. In the morning, an area of weakening showers and storms will enter our northern counties progressing southeast then another area of showers and storms will enter our northwest and western counties in the afternoon as that outflow becomes more convectively active. The highest rain chances follow this notion. SPC has our area outlooked in a marginal risk for severe weather. CAPE is marginal with shear on the lower end but enough to be cautious. Strong winds and hail are the main threats, especially with afternoon convection. Mostly cloudy skies will be the norm outside of convection. Another warm day is in store with highs in the mid-80s.

