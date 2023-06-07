PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The summer pattern is back in control which means the hit-and-miss, popcorn, pulse thunderstorms, rain lottery is back. Most of this week will feature temperatures in the low to mid-80s along the coast and upper 80s to low 90s for the inland areas. With the sea breeze pattern, the first half mile from the coast inland typically stays dry if not for a morning shower or storm with the land breeze at night. The shape of the coastline is one of the reasons for this; the other is just the time it takes to get convection going. That’s not to say the coastline will be rain-free, but it is just one reason why our inland locations usually see more activity than coastal areas.

A front will move into the southeast today, pushing closer to the Panhandle tomorrow. Regardless of its proximity to us, enhanced coverage of showers and storms are expected, but they will still be hit and miss. The next front looks to be next Monday and it too should wash out. Widespread severe weather is not expected any time soon but summer thunderstorms can always produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, very heavy rain so a storm or two each day can briefly become severe. Please remember, “when thunder roars, go indoors.”