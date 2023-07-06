PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – More of the same is to be expected today and for the next several days – pop-up showers and storms and hot/humid weather. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 80s for highs in our coastal areas and low 90s further inland. For the morning hours, low temperatures will likely stay in the mid-upper 70s, too.

The morning hours should feature some pop-ups for the coastal areas that fade moving inland. Then, pop-up storms are likely to occur in the afternoon with the sea breeze usually away from the coast. This results in a splash-and-dash type of action. Storms can always produce heavy rain/frequent lightning/gusty winds so stay weather aware.

If you have outdoor plans today, please remember “when thunder roars, go indoors.” If you can hear thunder, even if it’s not storming where you are, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. The StormTrack 13 app helps you know when storms are nearby with alerts when lightning is within 15 miles of your location.