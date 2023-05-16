PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – It’s that time of year when the heating of the day, the sea breeze and the Gulf moisture all make the weather very predictably unpredictable. This is in jest, but it’s also true that some things, like prevailing wind direction and typical convergence areas, help to narrow down the prospects of where storms will pop.

The overall theme of random activity is really the case with the summertime setup. The sea breeze gets going once the temperature over land is eight degrees warmer than the water temperature. That’s all it takes for the formation of both a sea breeze or land breeze (basically the opposite of the sea breeze, which happens at night mostly in the summer). The sea breeze acts as a surface front and aids in helping lift air parcels up so that storms can begin to form. From that point forward, outflow from storms that interact with other boundaries with the sea breeze or other outflow boundaries form new storms. This gives us the popcorn effect on the radar and the random nature of where storms form.

Prevailing winds help determine where the sea breeze may pop-showers and storms first. Winds out of the north, east or west usually result in the coast seeing some shower or storm activity. However, winds with any southerly component usually help push the sea breeze away from the coast and give way to more showers and storms inland.

Today, rain chances will be higher inland than the coast because of winds out of the southeast/southwest shifting the sea breeze away from the coast. Wednesday and Thursday, a stationary front will be over the area or just off to the north. This will enhance rain coverage across the Panhandle with rain chances ranging from 40% along the coast to 70% inland. By Friday, the front could end up just to our south. This would take moisture away, resulting in rain chances trending down to just a stray pop-up or two heading into the weekend. Temperatures may also dip back into the 80s for our inland locations too at the same time.