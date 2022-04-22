PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — This week’s conditions in the Panhandle could not have been much better, and the end of the week is no different.

Our skies this Earth Day will be abundant with sun, light winds, and low cloud cover, while temperatures boost into the low 80s.

Weekend conditions won’t change too drastically, despite some added breeziness on Saturday, and rough surf and rip current potential through Sunday.

Humidity and isolated rain and storm chances are added to the forecast Monday and Tuesday, meanwhile, high temperatures are expected to near 90 degrees.

Seasonal conditions are in the long-term forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.