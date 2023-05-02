Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A upper-level trough or weak boundary worked through late in the day Tuesday this kicked up the wind again for us. The good news is the wind will be out of the north over the next two days and dry air will still be in place. We are on track for some wonderful weather into early Thursday. Thursday the wind will filp to the south it will be on the weak side but still a south wind brings with it moisture. This will add humidity back to the area making those temps feel even warmer. Enough moisture should work into the area by the weekend for the sea breeze to pop up a shower or storm. The best chance for rain will be across the inland areas. It will also be the rain lotto type of chance where you just have to get lucky to see a shower or storm. That means if you have plans outside there is zero reason for the forecast to deter you from those plans. Keep the app handy and know when you need to talk a 15 to 30 min break as a storm rolls through if it does. The temps will also warm by the weekend as the high pressure builds our inland areas will be in the low 90s or upper 80s starting Saturday and continue into next week. Coastal areas with the benefit of the water temps in the 70s will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s by the weekend. Get out and enjoy the nice weather!

