Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Hit and miss showers and storms are common for the summer across the Florida panhandle. We have had this pattern locked in for the last 3 weeks with pretty consistent weather around during that time. At the end of the week we see easterly flow take over and this is a pattern change that should allow us more shower and storm activity. Another possible pattern change but the end of next week is possible. It’s a long way off but could bring a cold front into the area. The tropics remain calm but can change quickly as we enter peak season.