Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Christmas in the Panhandle
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Panhandle Weather Forecasting: 12/21/21
Video
Printing error in Washington alcohol sales ballots
Two more teens arrested in fatal Lynn Haven stabbing
"We’re just taking a break right now,” said Los Antojitos owners on selling their restaurant
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
Dog survives tornado, is reunited with owner
Video
Top Stories
Why the southern US is prone to December tornadoes
TROPIC TOPICS: End of Season Wrap-Up SEASON FINALE
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
Olympic champion Shiffrin dominates GS, regains overall lead
Top Stories
NFL could become trend-setter for COVID-19 testing policies
Top Stories
Collegiate Wrestling Duals bring top teams in the nation to Niceville
Video
Cousins throws for 2 touchdowns as Vikings beat Bears 17-9
Embiid scores 41, 76ers beat Celtics 108-103
AP Source: Mark Kotsay replacing Bob Melvin as A’s manager
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Business Resources
Top Stories
See the weekly COVID case numbers by state
Top Stories
Pfizer says its booster protects against omicron
Top Stories
Omicron in Florida: Tampa hospital reports first patient with new COVID-19 variant
Video
State-supported antibody treatment site to close in Bay County
First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says
Local doctor says the new COVID-19 Omicron variant could be most aggressive yet
Video
Features
Christmas in the Panhandle
Home for the Holidays
Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Veterans Voices
Contests
Rob Thomas Album
Remarkable Women 2021-2022
Home for the Holidays Contest 2021
Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar
Gulf World Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Panhandle Weather Forecasting: 12/21/21
Weather Forecasts
by:
Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Dec 21, 2021 / 06:59 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 21, 2021 / 06:59 AM CST
Close
You have been added to MyPanhandle Daily Weather Newsletter
Subscribe Now
MyPanhandle Daily Weather
Sign Up
Latest Local News Video
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/21/21
Video
"We’re just taking a break right now,” said Los Antojitos owners on selling their restaurant
Video
Georgia man sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter of a 19-year-old girl
Video
WCSO 'Santa Patrol' delivers big for kids in need this Christmas
Video
Man accused of beating cats to death because "they were mean"
Video
Panhandle weather 12-20-2021
Video
More Local News
Don't Miss
Panhandle Weather Forecasting: 12/21/21
Video
Printing error in Washington alcohol sales ballots
Two more teens arrested in fatal Lynn Haven stabbing
"We’re just taking a break right now,” said Los Antojitos owners on selling their restaurant
Video
Georgia man sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter of a 19-year-old girl
Video
WCSO ‘Santa Patrol’ delivers big for kids in need this Christmas
Video
Man accused of beating cats to death because “they were mean”
Video