It’s a freezing cold start to the day all across northwest Florida thanks to a lack of clouds and a northerly wind allowing colder air to move in. Thankfully, there will be nothing but sunshine for Wednesday’s weather leading to temperatures rising to the 60s.

In fact, there’ll be a lot of sunshine around through the end of the work week and into the weekend before another front brings rain chances back along with a cool down. Check out the extended forecast in the video above.