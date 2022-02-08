Clouds are hanging on across the Panhandle this morning. We should see the clouds break apart giving way to a bit more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid-upper 50s today.

Clouds will clear overnight, and temperatures will plummet. Wednesday will start with temperatures hovering near freezing inland and in the mid-30s along the coast. If you leave your vehicles outside, you’ll need to add extra time to your morning routine to defrost your windshields. Thankfully, there will be nothing but sunshine for Wednesday’s weather leading to temperatures rising to the 60s.

In fact, there’ll be a lot of sunshine around through the end of the work week and into the weekend before another front brings rain chances back along with a cool down. Check out the extended forecast in the video above.