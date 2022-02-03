Warmer weather is on the way for Thursday as highs are forecast to reach the low-mid 70s. This warming trend comes ahead of another cold front that is likely to arrive in northwest Florida Thursday night. Scattered showers and storms will occur Friday morning through the afternoon. The front may stall over the weekend, resulting in lingering rain chances Saturday but gradual clearing on Sunday. Behind the front, cooler weather will come, but it won’t be as drastic of a change as the past weekend. Temperatures will likely be back in the mid-50s over the weekend with morning lows above freezing!