Thankfully not quite as cold of a morning across the Panhandle today compared to yesterday. Upper level clouds are hanging out working to keep us a little warmer along with southeasterly winds. Temperatures will rise from the low 50s to the low 70s through the day. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. Winds are forecast to increase to 10-20 mph constantly with gusts of 25-30 mph later in the day. Rain should be limited to our far western counties of the Panhandle today, but a few isolated showers are possible as far east as Walton county.

Warmer weather is on the way for Thursday as highs are forecast to reach the low-mid 70s. This warming trend comes ahead of another cold front that is likely to arrive in northwest Florida Thursday night. Scattered showers and storms will occur Friday morning through the afternoon. The front may stall over the weekend, resulting in lingering rain chances Saturday but gradual clearing on Sunday. Behind the front, cooler weather will come, but it won’t be as drastic of a change as the past weekend. Temperatures will likely be back in the mid-50s over the weekend with morning lows above freezing!