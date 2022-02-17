It’s a warm start to the day across northwest Florida as temperatures are starting out in the low 60s. Warmer and more moist air will traverse the Panhandle today, resulting in temperatures rising more and the production of cloudier skies through the afternoon. Overall, highs will reach the 70s along the coast and mid-upper 70s inland.

Tonight, a cold front will slip into the southeast and swing through the Panhandle. Showers and storms are likely just before midnight for west Florida until 8 a.m. Friday along the Forgotten Coast as the front moves from northwest to southeast. At most, 0.25 inches of rain will fall.

There is a small risk of severe weather in which damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threat with this storm system. Make sure you have the StormTrack13 app and another source for weather alerts before going to bed tonight.

Temperatures will take a little dip heading into the weekend behind the front. Highs will hit the low 60s on Saturday with more sunshine. There will be a quick rebound of the temperatures back to the low 70s Sunday and Monday. By the middle of next week, temperatures could get as high as just shy of 80 degrees inland.