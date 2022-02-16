Today and Thursday, high pressure that’s been keeping us dry all week will shift east towards the east coast and bring in more of a southerly breeze. Warmer and more moist air will traverse the Panhandle, resulting in temperatures rising more and the production of some cloud cover. Overall, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 60s as well as low 70s.

Late Thursday, a cold front will slip into the southeast. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid-70s Thursday before the front arrives. Showers and storms are likely late Thursday through Friday and possibly lingering into the weekend. Temperatures will fall behind the front, but for now, it doesn’t look too drastic (mainly back into the 60s).