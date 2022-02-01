It’s another chilly start to the day with temperatures down in the 30s and 40s this morning. Thankfully, temperatures will rise quickly today as sunshine and southeasterly winds work together. Highs today are forecast to reach the mid-upper 60s again. Moisture transported from the Gulf due to a southeasterly breeze will result in the formation of some upper level clouds. At worst, it will be partly cloudy today. Winds will increase to 10-15 mph this afternoon. Gusts could reach 20 mph.

Temperatures will likely hover close to 70 on Wednesday, low-mid 70s on Thursday. This warming trend comes ahead of another cold front that is likely to arrive in northwest Florida Thursday night. Scattered showers and storms will occur Friday morning through the afternoon. The front may stall over the weekend, resulting in lingering rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Behind the front, cooler weather will come, but it won’t be as drastic of a change as the past weekend. Temperatures will likely be back in the mid-50s over the weekend.