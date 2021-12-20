Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/20/21

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Christmas in the Panhandle
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
These are the worst times to travel on the roads for Christmas, New Year’s
Trump sues New York attorney general
COVID cases by state: Weekly numbers show jump for some, dip for others
Average gas prices fall 6 cents to $3.41 per gallon
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
Dog survives tornado, is reunited with owner
Video
Top Stories
Why the southern US is prone to December tornadoes
TROPIC TOPICS: End of Season Wrap-Up SEASON FINALE
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
USA Basketball announces Kerr as next Olympic men’s coach
Top Stories
Baylor stays No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona rises to No. 6
Top Stories
Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down, 9 of 32 NHL teams paused
NHL shuts down seventh team, stops all cross-border games over COVID
No. 21 Kentucky-Louisville men’s game postponed by COVID
AP source: Browns’ Mayfield still out, Mullens starting QB
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Business Resources
Top Stories
COVID cases by state: Weekly numbers show jump for some, dip for others
Top Stories
Pfizer says its COVID-19 booster protects against omicron
Top Stories
Omicron in Florida: Tampa hospital reports first patient with new COVID-19 variant
Video
State-supported antibody treatment site to close in Bay County
First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says
Local doctor says the new COVID-19 Omicron variant could be most aggressive yet
Video
Features
Christmas in the Panhandle
Home for the Holidays
Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Veterans Voices
Contests
Rob Thomas Album
Remarkable Women 2021-2022
Home for the Holidays Contest 2021
Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar
Gulf World Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/20/21
Weather Forecasts
by:
Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Dec 20, 2021 / 07:07 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 20, 2021 / 07:07 AM CST
Close
You have been added to MyPanhandle Daily Weather Newsletter
Subscribe Now
MyPanhandle Daily Weather
Sign Up
Latest Local News Video
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/20/21
Video
Trial date set for third defendant in Holmes County murder case
Video
Sentencing for Georgia man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in PCB set for Monday morning
Video
Alabama men facing charges in connection to multiple retail thefts in Marianna
Video
Local family holds yard sale to help fire survivor
Video
Washington County alcohol referendum election ballots mailed out on Friday
Video
More Local News
Don't Miss
Worst times to hit the roads for Christmas, New Year's
Trump sues New York attorney general
See the weekly COVID case numbers by state
Average gas prices fall 6 cents to $3.41 per gallon
Spider man snags 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million
4 in 10 COVID patients don’t have any symptoms, study warns
Moderna says booster shot increases antibodies against Omicron variant