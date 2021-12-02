Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/2/21

PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB-TV) – Thursday morning started with a bit of adverse weather, compared to the rest of the work week, that is. Temperatures were down in the low-mid 40s, cooling to the dew point temperatures (which were very close to the air temperature). There was little-to-no wind and a clear sky, which resulted in fog formation.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for almost all of the Panhandle, except coastal locations, until 8 a.m. CST as visibility was reduced to less than 2 miles at times.

Thankfully, sunshine will work to evaporate the fog and leave us with a nice, sunny sky. Temperatures will trend into the low-mid 70s this afternoon.

High pressure will build across the Gulf coast again from west to east Thursday through Friday, keeping our weather dry and mostly sunny. Over the weekend, a couple of fronts will advance towards the southeast, but they won’t move through the Panhandle. Our weather will be relatively “untouched” by the weekend fronts.

An active pattern looks more probably next week with faster fronts shifting south. Scattered showers are in the forecast to start the week with one front that will likely move through the Panhandle Monday, producing a better chance of rain than we’ve seen in weeks. Another system may set-up Wednesday; though, forecast models are still having a hard time with timing of the mid-week system.

Check back for forecast updates throughout the week! – Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy