Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Christmas in the Panhandle
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/16/21
Video
Crestview man critically hurt after crash in Panama City Beach
Video
Jacksonville Jaguars fire head coach Urban Meyer
Horse Power Pavilion continues battle with Walton County Code Compliance
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
Why the southern US is prone to December tornadoes
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: End of Season Wrap-Up SEASON FINALE
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
Mercedes withdraws appeal of Formula 1 season finale
Top Stories
Jacksonville Jaguars fire head coach Urban Meyer
Top Stories
Destin High School names former FSU player E.G. Green as head football coach
Video
North Bay Haven’s Gabe Anderson signs to play football at next level
Video
Three Arnold athletes sign to compete at collegiate level
Video
Three South Walton athletes sign to the next level
Video
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Business Resources
Top Stories
Pfizer says its booster protects against omicron
Top Stories
Omicron in Florida: Tampa hospital reports first patient with new COVID-19 variant
Video
Top Stories
State-supported antibody treatment site to close in Bay County
First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says
Local doctor says the new COVID-19 Omicron variant could be most aggressive yet
Video
Features
Christmas in the Panhandle
Home for the Holidays
Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Veterans Voices
Contests
Rob Thomas Album
Remarkable Women 2021-2022
Home for the Holidays Contest 2021
Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar
Gulf World Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/16/21
Weather Forecasts
by:
Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Dec 16, 2021 / 07:10 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 16, 2021 / 07:10 AM CST
Close
You have been added to MyPanhandle Daily Weather Newsletter
Subscribe Now
MyPanhandle Daily Weather
Sign Up
Latest Local News Video
Fire destroys home in Fountain
Video
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/16/21
Video
Crestview man critically injured after crash in Panama City Beach
Video
Destin High School names former FSU player E.G. Green as first-ever head football coach
Video
Freeport business continues to battle with code compliance
Video
Weather resistant safe rooms will be built across Bay County
Video
More Local News
Don't Miss
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/16/21
Video
Crestview man critically hurt after crash in Panama City Beach
Video
Jacksonville Jaguars fire head coach Urban Meyer
Horse Power Pavilion continues battle with Walton County Code Compliance
Video
Weather resistant safe rooms will be built across Bay County
Video
GCSO annual toy drive provides Christmas to over 200 kids
Bay County Chamber Military Affairs Committee donates gifts to veterans