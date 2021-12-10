Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/10/21

A stationary boundary to our south leaves lingering moisture across the Panhandle today. As a result, we’ll see more clouds than sun and a few isolated showers heading into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-70s.

On Saturday, a stronger front will charge across the southeast. Widespread showers and storms are expected Saturday afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will top out near 80 with lots of warm air and moisture across the area. Because of this, we’ll have to watch this line closely for isolated severe activity in which damaging winds are most likely to occur. The severe weather threat has dropped over the last 24 hours, but an isolated severe storm is still possible. With any severe situation, though, we can’t completely rule out a tornado. Stay weather aware Saturday. The First Alert Storm Team will be keeping you up to date on the arrival of storms and updated threats heading into the weekend.

Mch drier and cooler air moves in following the front leaving temperatures in the 40s to start the day Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low-mid 60s. Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon through the middle of next week.

It won’t take long for temperatures to rebound from a cool spell Sunday. Monday through Wednesday, temperatures will likely trend into the low and middle 70s. Rain looks limited through most of next week, as well.

Forecast by Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on Friday, December 10, 2021.