Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/1/21

Another chilly start to the day with temperatures down in the upper 30s and low 40s this Wednesday morning. Our warming trend continues again today, though, with highs rising towards 70. Temperatures are forecast to top out in the low-mid 70s through the first half of the weekend.

High pressure is moving east today which is resulting in a wind shift. A southeasterly breeze will allow temperatures to continue climbing this week. Some upper level clouds will build over the next few days, but sunshine will still be visible. Rain chances stay out of the forecast until the weekend when another system may produce some precipitation across the Panhandle, but right now the rain looks very limited.

Check back for forecast updates throughout the week! – Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy

