Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/30/21

We started the day with a Freeze Warning inland and a Frost Advisory for the coastal locations of the Panhandle as many spots were flirting with freezing or dipping below 32 degrees. Thankfully, warmer weather is on the way the next several days to help us thaw out with highs stretching from the low 60s to mid-70s by Friday.

High pressure will set up across the southeast and Gulf Coast this week. It will work to bring us sunshine, calm conditions and a wind from the south/southeast which will usher warmer air in from the Gulf. Rain chances stay out of the forecast until the weekend when another system may produce some precipitation across the Panhandle, but right now the rain looks very limited.

– Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy