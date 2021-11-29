Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/29/21

Inland locations will see areas of patchy fog throughout the early morning hours Monday. By mid-morning, sunshine will work to evaporate fog, and we will be seeing nothing but blue skies and sunshine until sunset at 4:42 p.m. CST today. Temperatures will be higher than yesterday, finally breaking out of the 50s, but they will still be cool for this time of year – we’re forecasting highs in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph, bringing in cool and dry air through the entire day.

Overnight into Tuesday morning, temperatures will fall to the low-mid 30s across northwest Florida. A Frost Advisory or Freeze Watch may be issued for our inland locations by the National Weather Service, as these areas will likely see temperatures near freezing. Thankfully, warmer weather is on the way the next several days with highs stretching from the low 60s to mid-70s by Friday.

High pressure will set up across the southeast and Gulf Coast this week. It will work to bring us sunshine, calm conditions and a wind from the south/southeast which will usher warmer air in from the Gulf. Rain chances stay out of the forecast until the weekend when another system may produce some precipitation across the Panhandle, but right now the rain looks very limited.

Check back for forecast updates throughout the week! – Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy