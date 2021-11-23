Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/23/21

Temperatures this morning are about 10-20 degrees colder than 24 hours ago, thanks to a cold front that brought colder air in from the north/northeast. Tuesday is starting with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for most across northwest Florida. Highs today will reach the upper 50s. Overnight, a clear sky and breeze will allow conditions to be even colder through Wednesday morning with all of the Panhandle seeing temperatures in the 30s. Farther inland, temperatures will flirt with freezing. Expect some patchy frost tomorrow morning.

High pressure will be building up across the central and eastern United States Tuesday through Thursday. Sunshine is expected through this time period with a gradual warming trend. Temperatures will trend into the low 60s Wednesday afternoon and warmer Thanksgiving Day.

On Thanksgiving Day, there will be sunshine, and high temperatures in the upper 60s, near 70 degrees. On Friday, another front will push across the southeast. Though, this one will hardly produce rain. It will, however, cause temperatures to seesaw heading into the weekend.

– Forecast by Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy – Tuesday, November 23, 2021