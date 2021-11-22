Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/22/21

A cold front is moving across the southeast today, and with it is coming some scattered rainfall activity. Most of the rain across the Panhandle will be light in nature with some moderate pockets mixed in until about lunchtime. A couple lingering showers are possible through the afternoon with lingering moisture behind the front, but drier air will be quickly moving in with winds from the north/northwest at 10-20 mph. Temperatures today will be the warmest of the next seven days, topping out just shy of 70 degrees.

On the backside of this front, temperatures will fall with the arrival of colder air overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop to the low 40s and mid-upper 30s. Some spots inland could be as low as freezing Wednesday morning. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s Tuesday, rebounding to the low 60s on Wednesday. Both days will feature a sunny sky.

Thanksgiving Day will be a nice one across northwest Florida. There will be sunshine, and high temperatures in the upper 60s, around 70 degrees. On Friday, another front will push across the southeast. Though, this one will hardly produce rain. It will, however, cause temperatures to seesaw heading into the weekend.

– Forecast by Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy, Monday, November 22, 2021