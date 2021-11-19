Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/19/21

Friday forecast from Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy: Yesterday’s cold front has brought cooler air on the backside. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 60s for highs on Friday, and slowly rebound into the low 70s over the weekend. High pressure builds up Friday through Sunday giving way to more sunshine and calming conditions.

Another front pushes across the Deep South Monday into Tuesday. This system is showing signs of slightly better rain chances and a punch of colder air. Come Tuesday, some locations may struggle to break out of the 50s for afternoon high temperatures. Wednesday morning could see lows in the 30s, too!

