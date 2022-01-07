Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/7/22

Temperatures across the Panhandle this morning were down in the 30s following Thursday’s cold front, especially thanks to a northerly wind ushering in cold air through the Deep South. Friday will be noticeably cooler as highs only reach the middle 50s, but there will be lots of sunshine seen.

Winds will shift Saturday, coming more from the east and south. That will bring in more warm and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, temperatures will rise into the middle 60s, and there will be clouds building back in.

Temperatures Sunday will head for the low 70s ahead of yet another cold front entering the southeast. Scattered showers and storms will arrive mostly during the afternoon hours and not clear the Panhandle until Monday morning. Severe weather is not anticipated.

Following Sunday’s front, temperatures will fall again early next week. 50s will be back in the forecast by the middle of the week with morning lows taking a dip to the 30s during the morning hours.

~ Hope you all have a safe and enjoyable weekend! Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy, January 7, 2022 ~