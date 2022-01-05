Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/5/22

Clouds across the Panhandle resulted in a 15-20 degree temperature difference from Tuesday morning. Instead of morning lows in the 30s, the day started with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. With a mix of clouds and sun, temperatures will trend higher and reach the low-mid 60s this afternoon.

The warming trend continues into Thursday as high pressure shifts east. An area of low pressure will drape a warm front across the southeast, resulting in a southerly wind for the Panhandle. The wind shift will usher in warmer and more moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. Cloud cover will build back in and scattered showers will develop from morning through the afternoon. A cold front will swing into northwest Florida late Thursday afternoon into the evening. A broken line of showers and storms will come with it, clearing out by 9-10 p.m. CST.

Temperatures will take a dip Friday before rebounding heading into the weekend. Another front Sunday will likely drop temperatures once again heading into early next week.

~ Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy ~ January 5, 2022