Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/4/22

It was another cold start to the morning with temperatures along the coast and some inland locations falling to/below freezing. Frost formed on vehicle’s windshields, too. With a mix of clouds and sun, temperatures will reach for the low-mid 50s this afternoon.

The warming trend continues into Thursday as high pressure shifts east, resulting in a wind shift from the north to the southeast. With that, though, comes an increase in moisture. Cloud cover will build back in along with the chance for isolated/scattered showers Thursday, especially as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Temperatures will take a dip Friday before rebounding heading into the weekend. Another front Sunday will likely drop temperatures once again heading into early next week.

~ Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy ~ January 4, 2022