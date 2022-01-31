Are you ready for a warm up? Temperatures will be trending upwards this week as a ridge of high pressure build to our east. With winds out of the west/southwest shifting more towards the south through the middle of the week, temperatures are forecast to rise to the upper 60s and low 70s through Thursday. This, however, is in advance of our next cold front that is set to arrive in northwest Florida late Thursday through Friday. The front may stall over the weekend, resulting in lingering rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Behind the front, cooler weather will come, but it won’t be as drastic of a change as the past weekend. Temperatures will likely be back in the mid-50s over the weekend.