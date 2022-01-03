Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/3/22

Some folks in northwest Florida woke up to snow flurries and light snow falling as wrap around moisture from a large area of low pressure dipped into the Panhandle, overlapping with cold air. The snow was mainly seen in Okaloosa and Walton county. In Walton, light snow was reported as far south as Freeport. Any frozen precipitation that did fall did not stick to the ground as temperatures at the surface were running above 32 degrees.

Sunshine is back this afternoon as clouds clear out. Monday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only around 50 degrees. Tuesday morning, temperatures are forecast to fall just above freezing inland, so look out for frost. Highs will get closer to 60 Tuesday afternoon.

The warming trend continues into Thursday as high pressure shifts east, resulting in a wind shift from the north to the southeast. With that, though, comes an increase in moisture. Cloud cover will build back in along with the chance for isolated/scattered showers Thursday, especially as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Temperatures will take a dip Friday before rebounding heading into the weekend. Another front Sunday will likely drop temperatures once again heading into early next week.

~ Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy ~ January 3, 2022