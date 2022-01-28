A cold front will sweep through the southeast today. There will be more clouds than sun with an isolated shower possible. With a cloudy sky and winds out of the northeast shifting to the northwest, temperatures will likely hit just shy of 60 degrees. While this next cold front will not produce much rainfall, it will provide a major drop in temperatures heading into the weekend. Friday morning’s low temperatures will be almost equivalent to Saturday’s high temperatures.

Saturday morning lows will be in the mid-upper 20s inland and around 30 degrees along the coast. With a wind out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, it will feel more like the low 20s and teens Saturday morning all across the Panhandle. Temperatures are only predicted to reach the low-mid 40s through the afternoon, even with sunshine. Again, considering the wind, it is likely to feel more like the 30s through the afternoon than the forecasted temperatures.

Sunday morning will be almost as cold, if not colder. Sunday, however, starts a warming trend as temperatures will reach the mid-50s. Monday through Wednesday next week, temperatures will trend into the 60s. We may see them just shy of 70 by Wednesday. All this, ahead of another mid-late week cold front that will drop temperatures once again.