Thursday looks like the last nice day for outdoor activities until Monday. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny turning partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

A cold front will sweep through the southeast Friday. There will be more clouds than sun with an isolated shower possible. This front will not produce much rainfall, but it will provide a major drop in temperatures heading into the weekend.

Saturday morning lows will be in the mid-upper 20s inland and around 30 degrees along the coast. With a wind out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, it will feel more like the low 20s and teens Saturday morning all across the Panhandle. Temperatures are only predicted to reach the low-mid 40s through the afternoon, even with sunshine. Again, considering the wind, it is likely to feel more like the 30s through the afternoon than the forecasted temperatures.

Sunday morning will be almost as cold, if not colder. Sunday, however, starts a warming trend as temperatures will reach the mid-50s. Monday through Wednesday next week, temperatures will trend into the 60s. We may see them just shy of 70 by Wednesday. All this, ahead of another mid-late week cold front that will drop temperatures once again.

For more timing and details regarding this forecast, watch Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy‘s morning forecast video, above.