A little residual moisture left over from yesterday’s low is producing scattered light rainfall in our southeastern Panhandle counties this morning. Rain will be dissipating over the next few hours as drier air makes its way in from the north. Through the day, clouds will clear out and reveal more sunshine. Temperatures are forecast to reach about 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the north/northeast at 10-15 mph.

Cloud cover is set to build back in Thursday and Friday. Friday late afternoon and early evening, a few showers are possible as our next front moves through. This front will bring in very cold air for the weekend.

See how low temperatures will go and what the bounce back next week looks like in Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy‘s morning forecast video, above.