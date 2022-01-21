Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/21/22

It’s a cold, dreary and wet start to the day across the Panhandle as temperatures range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Scattered light rain and drizzle is impacting majority of northwest Florida this morning. Far west, though, some freezing rain is occurring, which could lead to a light glaze on elevated roadways in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia counties (Winter Weather Advisory until 12 p.m. CST).

Scattered light rain and drizzle will last through the afternoon, overnight and into Saturday morning. Under a cloudy sky with winds from the north at 10-20 mph, temperatures will struggle to budge. It won’t be much warmer this afternoon than it is this morning. High temperatures are forecast to only reach the middle 40s.

Rain will clear the Panhandle by mid-late morning Saturday. The clouds will take a little longer to break apart. By Saturday afternoon, there may be more sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to near 50.

A clear sky overnight through early Sunday morning will result in temperatures tumbling. Coastal locations will get down to freezing, and farther inland will see temperatures in the upper 20s to start the day Sunday. A hard freeze is likely. The same can be said for Monday morning inland where temperatures will once again be in the upper 20s. The afternoon hours will feature more sunshine and highs climbing into the mid-upper 30s.

The slight warming trend will be interrupted by yet another cold front expected to dip south on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast, along with another blast of colder air through the middle of next week.