Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/14/22

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A strong low-pressure system will enter the region on Saturday bringing multiple hazards to the area. The first of note will be the increase in winds, particularly across the Gulf, which will build high surf along Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties Saturday night into Sunday. A high surf advisory will be like for Saturday as winds and wave heights increase. The wind over land outside of storms is not impressive and should stay below any wind-related warnings or advisory.

In terms of convective potential, not much has changed from the previous discussion. SPC continues to highlight a Marginal Risk of severe weather (level 1/5) for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local law enforcement offers tips to protect your child from being solicited online

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/14/22

Bay County looking to hire 5 new lifeguards ahead of 2022 season

Holmes and Gulf County schools close for "Wellness Day" before the holiday weekend

Holmes and Gulf County schools close for "Wellness Day" before the holiday weekend

Annual Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off to begin this weekend

More Local News

Don't Miss