Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/13/22

Temperatures started in the 40s this morning but fell to the 30s as clouds cleared to the east. Sunshine is back in the forecast today, with more sun than clouds. Winds will shift from the north to the west, and temperatures will rise to the low 60s. Friday’s weather will be very similar to today’s.

Changes are on the way this weekend though as a cold front approaches the southeast. Temperatures will rise to the low-mid 60s on Saturday before the cold front comes through northwest Florida. Scattered showers and storms are expected as early as Saturday afternoon, clearing out as late as Sunday mid-morning. About 0.5-1.5″ of rain are forecast across the Panhandle. Isolated higher amounts are possible.

Temperatures are forecast to top out in the low-mid 50s on Sunday, though that will probably come during the morning hours. Expect temperatures to fall through the day.

Monday and Tuesday morning, temperatures will fall to near freezing. Widespread frost and a freeze inland are likely. High temperatures those days will only be in the low-mid 50s at most. A slight warm up may occur on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s at the expense of potential rainfall returning to the forecast.