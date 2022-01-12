Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/12/22

Upper level clouds made for an absolutely beautiful, colorful sunrise across the Panhandle this morning! If you missed it, you can view some photos, here.

The day has started with temperatures mainly in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs will top out in the upper 50s inland and closer to 60 degrees along the coast this afternoon. Cloud cover will build in throughout the day. The winds will be mainly from the east/northeast at 5-10 mph.

The rest of the work week features pretty quiet weather. Temperatures are forecast to slowly rise to the low 60s Thursday through Saturday. Saturday afternoon, evening and overnight, scattered showers and storms will likely form as a cold front comes through the Panhandle. As a result, temperatures will fall about 10 degrees once again Sunday.

The cool trend continues into next week with forecast highs in the low-mid 50s Monday and Tuesday. Both of these days will feature morning lows back in the 30s, close to freezing inland. Prepare for colder weather by protecting plants, pipes and pets. Frost is looking likely, as well.