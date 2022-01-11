Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/11/22

Temperatures were down about 20-25 degrees this morning compared to yesterday morning. Northerly winds brought in colder air overnight, and a lack of cloud cover allowed for maximum radiational cooling to occur. The day has started with temperatures mainly in the middle 30s. Highs will top out in the middle 50s this afternoon under a beautiful, sunny sky.

The rest of the work week features pretty quiet weather. Clouds will build in Wednesday, but temperatures will not be much different than Tuesday’s highs. Tuesday morning lows will be near freezing inland and in the upper 30s along the coast. Expect frost to develop away from the coast.

Temperatures are forecast to slowly rise to the low 60s Thursday through Saturday. Saturday afternoon, evening and overnight, scattered showers and storms will likely form as a cold front comes through the Panhandle. As a result, temperatures will fall about 10 degrees once again Sunday.

