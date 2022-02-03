In addition to increasing clouds, showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible later tonight and through tomorrow morning. Precipitation and lower ceilings should lead to periods of conditions throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Confidence is on the lower end for thunderstorm activity, thus opted to hold mention of thunder just yet. And finally, in terms of winds, they should begin to ease during the overnight hours. Until then gusts up to 20 kt will be possible for areas west of Albany to Panama City.

The cold front that is expected to move through late tonight and Friday is expected to stall across our area late Friday night and through a portion of Saturday morning before dissipating in the afternoon on Saturday. Even though the front is expected to push south of the area by Saturday afternoon, a few mid-level vorticity maxima are expected to slowly move over the region on Sunday, which will lead to increased cloudiness and light shower activity over the eastern half of the forecast area. While Sunday remains relatively dry across the region, another re-enforcing mid-level vorticity streamer is expected to dive into southeast Texas late Monday. This is expected to lead to an enhanced area of forcing for ascent across the Gulf and into our area starting late Monday. This will lead to a line of light to moderate showers that are expected to move slowly eastward through the forecast area overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, the axis of the positively tilted trough is expected to be over Mississippi and Alabama, which will push much of the rainfall over the SE Big Bend of Florida by Tuesday evening. As drier air advects into the region from the northwest, precipitation should end by Tuesday night areawide.