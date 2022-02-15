High pressure setting up off the mid-Atlantic coast should tame favorable radiational cooling that has influenced minimum temperatures the past couple of days. Therefore, we expect a more mild night in the 40s. Locations generally northwest of Tallahassee has a better chance of experiencing slightly cooler conditions (perhaps down to the low 40s) where the relatively drier air resides. Airmass moderation continues on Wednesday, which will be felt by surging dew points into the 50s and temperatures maxing out well into the 70s. Some locations could even flirt with the 80-degree mark! There may be just enough moisture within this easterly flow regime to squeeze out a few isolated light showers. A slight chance (mostly 20% or less) for precipitation was introduced for tomorrow off the Panhandle coast and the I-75 corridor where low-level convergence appears likeliest. Otherwise, another fair-weather day is on tap for us, with occasional breeziness as the pressure gradient tightens ahead of a frontal system currently near the Rockies.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video