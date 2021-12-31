Panhandle New Year’s Forecast 2021-2022

New Year’s Eve will be relatively dry compared to the last couple days in northwest Florida. Isolated showers will be possible throughout the day with just a stray shower at night. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s along the coast and top out closer to 80 inland. New Year’s Day will essentially be a repeat of Friday’s forecast.

Big changes are coming Sunday though as a strong cold front pushes through the southeast and into the Panhandle. Models are trending for a mid-morning arrival of rain in northwest Florida with showers and storms clearing out by early evening.

There is a small risk of severe weather with Sunday’s storm system. Strong, damaging winds will be the primary concern. However, with any severe scenario, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Stay weather aware throughout the day with the StormTrack 13 app giving you severe alerts. The First Alert Storm Team will be on standby should any severe storms develop that warrant breaking into programming on News 13.

Behind this front is much colder air that will sink into the south quickly. By Monday morning, temperatures will be hovering close to (but probably just above) freezing. Afternoon highs will only be in the low-mid 50s. Sunshine, thankfully, returns for the first half of the week. Temperatures will trend upwards by Wednesday and Thursday, too.

~ Have a happy and safe New Year! Join us for News 13 This Morning on January 3 starting at 4:30 a.m. CST. ~ Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy

