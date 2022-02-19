The long weekend will have an abundance of beautiful weather in store, whether you’re celebrating Mardi Gras or relaxing on Presidents’ Day.

Tonight conditions remain clear, while dry northern air pushes another nudge of cold air our way. Low temperatures will hang out in the lower 40s, and upper 30s inland.

From Sunday onward, we will continue to see afternoon temperatures rise. starting off in the lower 70s early on in the week, and ending up in the upper 70s and even lower 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Small rain chances return throughout the week as well, but won’t be robust enough to put a damper on anyone’s plans.

We await cooler conditions again next weekend, but nothing too cold for comfort.