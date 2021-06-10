Panama City Weather – Morning of 6/10/21

by: Kristen Kennedy

High pressure hugging the west coast of Florida keeps our weather sunny and dry through Friday. Temperatures range from the upper 80’s along the coast to low 90’s inland. An isolated shower or storm will be possible farther inland Friday as a cold front dips into Alabama and Georgia. This front will bring scattered showers and storms to northwest Florida over the weekend. Expect a typical summer-like pattern again next week with pop-up showers and storms daily, especially with the presence of the sea breeze.

